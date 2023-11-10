Israeli tanks surround Gaza City hospitals

SHAFAQNA-Israeli tanks surround several hospital in Gaza, health officials say, after several hospitals are among the civilian infrastructure targeted in another night of heavy bombardment.

The UN’s humanitarian office issued statement saying if there is a hell on Earth, it is northern Gaza.

At least 10,812 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7. In Israel, the death toll stands at more than 1,400.

Four hospitals surrounded by Israeli army

During the past few hours, the Israeli military has been surrounding three hospitals in Gaza City and the Indonesian Hospital in the north.

Using tanks and armoured vehicles, they have closed a roughly 100-metre perimeter around these hospitals, still sheltering thousands of wounded and displaced people.

People have sent appeals from inside al-Rantisi Hospital and Nasser Hospital, asking to be allowed to flee.

The Israeli military ordered the evacuation of these hospitals, but without assurances from international organisations like the Red Cross, people are not taking that risk.

The journey from Nasser and al-Rantisi hospitals to the east of Salah al-Din Street in Gaza City is very dangerous and has been hit repeatedly by air strikes.

Ministry: Israeli forces bombed al-Shifa five times in less than 24 hours

Gaza health ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qudra says Israel has bombed al-Shifa Hospital buildings five times since Thursday night. “They shelled the maternity department and the outpatient clinics building. One Palestinian was killed and several were wounded in the early morning attack,” he said.

Palestinian Foreign Ministry accuses Israel of ‘hijacking’ hospitals

In a statement, the ministry said Israel was continuing its siege of hospitals to “blackmail” the international community for “political gains” and to force Palestinians to move to the south in a “new episode of genocide”. The ministry also called on the international community to respect its position on protecting civilians and to apply pressure on the “occupying state” to commit to this.

Source : Aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com