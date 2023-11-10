Internet collapses in Yemen

SHAFAQNA-Internet access across the war-torn nation of Yemen collapsed Friday and stayed down for hours.

The outage began early Friday and halted all traffic at YemenNet, the country’s main provider for about 10 million users.

Both NetBlocks, a group tracking internet outages, and the internet services company CloudFlare reported the outage. The two did not offer a cause for the outage.

“Data shows that the issue has impacted connectivity at a national level as well,” CloudFlare said.

Several hours later, some service was restored, though access remained troubled.

Source : apnews

