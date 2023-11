SHAFAQNA-A video posted by Al Jazeera Arabic on X on Friday morning showed a Palestinian prisoner apparently being used as human shield during the latest Israeli operation in the occupied West Bank.

Al Jazeera identified the man as Alaa Abu Hashhash.

Hashhash was seen in the video being handcuffed, blindfolded and kneeling on a street, as an Israeli soldier took cover behind him, while aiming his rifle towards an unseen enemy.

Source : Aljazeera

