Social media users across Arab world react to four-hour pause in fighting in Gaza

SHAFAQNA- Social media users across the Arab world have expressed scepticism and resentment over the White House’s announcement that Israel had agreed to a four-hour pause in the fighting in northern Gaza to allow residents to leave. Journalist Salem Zahran said he considers this move a strategy to ethnically cleanse Gaza and rescue hostages.

“What the White House announced its goal is not ‘humanitarian’ but rather a continuation of the project to empty the north of its people towards the south, not a humanitarian truce, but just tactics in which America takes American prisoners and displace the Israeli Palestinians from the north of the Gaza Strip to its south,”  he wrote on X. Others, like researcher and academic Mamoun Fandy, consider the decision a sign of Israeli fatigue.

Source: Aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

