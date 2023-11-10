World Bank Economist: Feminization of poverty is a fact in Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA-Several World Bank top economists voiced worries during a discussion at the US Institute of Peace over the deterioration of Afghanistan’s dire economic conditions and Feminization of poverty in country.

Some economists added that half of Afghanistan’s population currently lives below the poverty line.

“We see that in terms of monetary poverty, we still have half of the population that in 2023 is consuming below the poverty line,” said Silvia Redaelli, Senior Economist, the World Bank.

Naheed Sarabi, Director and Cofounder, Institute for Development and Economic Affairs, said at the discussion that the economic situation of women is getting worse.

“Feminization of poverty is a fact in Afghanistan, and it is getting worse and worse. It is not the restrictive policies of the Taliban that affect poverty and women’s activities, but there have been reports that in villages and rural areas people actually self-police because of fear, because of the environment that has been created,” Sarabi noted.

Source: tolonews

