Newarab: Netanyahu says still hopes for Saudi normalisation

SHAFAQNA-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israel will not govern Gaza in the aftermath of Israel’s war on the besieged Palestinian enclave in a new interview, adding that he is still hopeful for normalisation of relations with Saudi Arabia.

Speaking to Fox News on Thursday, Netanyahu said, “we don’t seek to conquer Gaza, we don’t seek to occupy Gaza and we don’t seek to govern Gaza.”

This seemed to contradict previous comments to ABC News in which he said, “Israel will for an indefinite period have the overall security responsibility,” in Gaza. This line was rebuked by US secretary of State Anthony Blinken who stated there would be no “reoccupation of Gaza” by Israel after the war.

However, Netanyahu also told Fox News that “we have to have credible force that, if necessary, will enter Gaza and kill the killers. Because that’s what will prevent the reemergence of a Hamas-like entity.”

