CAIR chief: No chance Biden gets votes from Muslims after Gaza ‘genocide’

SHAFAQNA-US President Joe Biden has “ignored our people” during the ongoing Gaza crisis and “we’re going to ignore him” in next year’s presidential election, the head of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has said.

“We told him directly, in our personal capacities, that if you do not call for an immediate cease-fire, you will not get our votes in 2024,” Nihad Awad, CAIR’s executive director and co-founder, told Anadolu in a video interview.

“There’s no possibility for us to vote for him or give him any support.”

Awad’s remarks came shortly after Biden, responding to a question as he departed for a trip to the state of Illinois, said there is “no possibility” of a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, where relentless Israeli attacks have now killed nearly 11,000 Palestinians, including more than 7,300 children and women.

“The Biden administration, in our view, has been betraying American Muslim voters and the pro-Palestine movement, who were promised that he would center human rights in his policies, both domestic and foreign,” Awad said.

“What we see is a total violation of human rights, dignity and equality for people abroad, especially for Palestinians.”

Source : aa

