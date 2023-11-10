English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other NewsUk

Palestinian restaurant in London faces daily storm of phone threats since Oct. 7

0
Palestinian restaurant in London

SHAFAQNA-A Palestinian restaurant in London has been receiving threatening calls for a month, but its owner vows to resist and “keep the Palestinian cultural alive.”

“I’ll come over and take away your life … Israel forever,” said only one of the dozens of threatening calls that the restaurant has received daily amid the ongoing onslaught of Israeli attacks on the besieged Palestinian enclave Gaza. The flood of calls has sometimes forced the London business to unplug its phone.

Located on Marylebone Road, customers walking into the restaurant are welcomed with a wall-length banner of a waving Palestinian flag, along with other cultural images and objects that line the establishment, including embroidery and the national colors of black, white, and green.

Source : aa

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Al-Aqsa Mosque almost empty of worshippers for fifth Friday in a row

asadian

Gaza’s Christian community faces ‘threat of extinction’

asadian

CAIR chief: No chance Biden gets votes from Muslims after Gaza ‘genocide’

asadian

Newarab: Netanyahu says still hopes for Saudi normalisation

asadian

Social media users across Arab world react to four-hour pause in fighting in Gaza

asadian

[Photos] Gazans Perform Friday Prayer at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.