Palestinian restaurant in London faces daily storm of phone threats since Oct. 7

SHAFAQNA-A Palestinian restaurant in London has been receiving threatening calls for a month, but its owner vows to resist and “keep the Palestinian cultural alive.”

“I’ll come over and take away your life … Israel forever,” said only one of the dozens of threatening calls that the restaurant has received daily amid the ongoing onslaught of Israeli attacks on the besieged Palestinian enclave Gaza. The flood of calls has sometimes forced the London business to unplug its phone.

Located on Marylebone Road, customers walking into the restaurant are welcomed with a wall-length banner of a waving Palestinian flag, along with other cultural images and objects that line the establishment, including embroidery and the national colors of black, white, and green.

Source : aa

www.shafaqna.com