Shia Islam Doctrine: Forbidden Forms of Taqiyya

SHAFAQNA– Like all other practices, Shia scholars say taqiyya falls within the five categories of action (obligatory, recommended, permitted, discouraged and forbidden). When life and properties are in danger, Taqiyya is obligatory. But in two cases, taqiyya is forbidden:

When Islam is threatened

If Islam or Shiism is under threat and the practice of Taqiyya by a scholar is likely to harm or allow irreparable damage to be done to the religion, taqiyya is forbidden. For instance, if someone is ordered to destroy the Kaba and its surroundings, or to write a book against Islam and the Quran, or offer an incorrect interpretation of it, then he is not allowed to practice Taqiyya even if he is threatened with death. He has to give his life so that the holy book will be protected.

If a prominent scholar is threatened with death for refusing to drink in public or remove the scarf of his wife, he will have to choose to die rather than to do an act which will arouse doubts about Islamic beliefs. This is because taqiyya is intended to protect the religion; whenever Taqiyya causes people to lose their religion, it will be considered forbidden.

The following quote is from late the Imam Khomeini: ‘Taqiyya is forbidden for certain obligatory or forbidden practices that are religiously significant. For example, destruction of Kaba and the holy sites, writing book against Islam, the Quran and or its interpretation, or a blasphemous interpretation of Quran – these are all great forbidden acts which are not subject to taqiyya.’

Musʿada b. Sadaqa narrates from the Imam: ‘If a believer practices taqiyya in his life, there is no problem so long as the religion is not harmed as a result.’ (Wasāʾil Al-Shīa, 11/ ch. 25, tradition no. 6)

Drinking alcohol is a secondary issue. Anytime an ordinary person is threatened, he can commit this forbidden act to protect his life and properties. But if a religious scholar is threatened to do so, he should accept by no means even at the price of his life. Instructions for inheritance, divorce, prayers and Ḥajj are also secondary. If a religious scholar is told to write a book distorting these instructions or face threats he must not accept to write such a book.

When Taqiyya may lead to bloodshed

If someone is ordered to kill an innocent on pain of death or injury, taqiyya will be forbidden because taqiyya has been instituted in order to protect the blood of Muslims. If someone’s taqiyya in favor of a tyrant causes bloodshed, it will definitely be forbidden. Imam Bāqir (AS) says: ‘We instructed Taqiyya in order to protect blood. If blood is to be spilt, taqiyya is not allowed.’ (Wasail Al-Shia, 1/ ch. 31, tradition no. 1)

Conclusion

Taqiyya is based upon the Quran and the Sunna. Moreover, Taqiyya was practiced during the Prophet’s lifetime.

Taqiyya is a means in the hand of the weak to protect their life and properties from those in power. It does mean a secret and underground organization to threaten other Islamic sects, because such an act is strictly forbidden by Islam. Certain exegetes have concluded that the Shīa practice of Taqiyya is correct.

Taqiyya is not restricted to repelling the harm of disbelievers, but also it can also be used to repel the harm of Muslim tyrants too.

Taqiyya is a personal and individual affair. As long as a person is overcome by fear he has to practice Taqiyya; it is only after the threat is dispelled he will revert to his normal religious practice.

Like every other religious subject, Taqiyya falls within the framework of the five categories of action, meaning in some situations it can be obligatory while in others it is forbidden.

In conclusion, we ask all Muslim rulers, scholars and muftis to maintain a free, brotherly and tolerant atmosphere in which all sects can coexist, and that differences over secondary issues will not restrict anyone’s freedom or cause murder and in that way Taqiyya will leave the Muslim community for good.

Source: Shia Islam: History and Doctrines, Ayatollah Jafar Subhani, Chapter 14

