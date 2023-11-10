Al-Aqsa Mosque almost empty of worshippers for fifth Friday in a row

SHAFAQNA-The courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem on Friday looked almost empty of worshipers due to Israeli tough entry restrictions imposed on Al-Aqsa Mosque for the fifth Friday in a row.

Islamic Waqf Department official said that only 4,000 worshipers managed to perform the Friday weekly prayer at the Mosque.

Since the start of the Israeli aggression on Gaza Strip on October 7, Israel has been imposing tough restrictions, on the entry of worshipers to the Mosque, especially on Fridays. Only the elderly were allowed to perform the prayer at the holy site.

A large number of Israeli police units were deployed in Jerusalem’s Old City and at checkpoints at its gates and alleyways to prevent Palestinian youths from approaching Al-Aqsa Mosque. Barricades were also set up at its exit gates. As a result, hundreds of worshipers had to perform the Friday prayer at the Old City’s roads after being denied entry.

Meanwhile, Israeli police fired tear gas grenades at the worshipers who performed the weekly prayer at Wadi Al-Jouz neighborhood adjacent to the Old City.

Source : palinfo

www.shafaqna.com