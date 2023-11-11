Al-Shifa doctors: ‘We’re minutes away from death’

Palestine Red Crescent chief tells UN Security Council that Gaza hospitals are being “deliberately targeted” to force civilians out of Gaza.

Israel says 100,000 Palestinians have moved southwards in Gaza in the last two days; Many Palestinians say they remain trapped amid continued fighting.

At least 11,078 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7. In Israel, after a downwards revision, the death toll now stands at more than 1,200.

‘Humanitarian catastrophe’ unfolding in Gaza

Speaking from London, Tanya Haj Hassan, a peadiatric intensive care doctor who works for Doctors Without Borders, says she is “lost for words” about the situation in Gaza.

“It’s been weeks that we have been warning of a humanitarian catastrophe, and every day our calls get more and more desperate,” she said. “What is this world that we are living in?”

According to Hassan, thousands of people are arriving at hospitals in “very critical condition”.