English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeaturedMiddle EastOther News

Israeli Channel 12: Advanced talks to release Israeli hostages underway with US-Qatari mediation

0
talks to release Israeli hostages

SHAFAQNA- The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation announced on Friday that advanced talks are underway to release Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners with US-Qatari mediation, citing an Israeli official.

“The talks aim at an expanded deal to release prisoners,” it said.

Israeli Channel 12 said that Israel “will take difficult decisions to complete a prisoner exchange deal.”

“There are negotiations between the director of American intelligence and the head of Mossad, as well as with the Qatari side regarding the hostages,” the channel added.

Source: egyptindependent

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Water supply conditions in Gaza turning grim under Israeli strike

asadian

Al-Shifa doctors: ‘We’re minutes away from death’

asadian

Haaretz: Israeli settlers refrain from returning to their homes

asadian

Al-Aqsa Mosque almost empty of worshippers for fifth Friday

asadian

London: Palestinian restaurant faces daily phone threats since Oct. 7

asadian

Gaza’s Christian Community Faces ‘Threat of Extinction’

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.