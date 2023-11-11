Israeli Channel 12: Advanced talks to release Israeli hostages underway with US-Qatari mediation

SHAFAQNA- The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation announced on Friday that advanced talks are underway to release Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners with US-Qatari mediation, citing an Israeli official.

“The talks aim at an expanded deal to release prisoners,” it said.

Israeli Channel 12 said that Israel “will take difficult decisions to complete a prisoner exchange deal.”

“There are negotiations between the director of American intelligence and the head of Mossad, as well as with the Qatari side regarding the hostages,” the channel added.

