SHAFAQNA-Journalist Sami al-Sultan has documented how Palestinians in Gaza supply water to homes amid the lack of electricity. Water supply conditions in Gaza turning grim under Israeli strike.

The video shows how people rely rudimentary methods to fill water tanks for home usage, with supplies coming in once every three days.

Rights groups have warned for years about the deteriorating water situation in the Gaza Strip. In 2021, the Global Institute for Water, Environment and Health and the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor described Gaza’s water as “undrinkable”, with 97 percent of its water unfit for consumption.

Now, the lack of electricity means that desalination and wastewater treatment plants can’t run, further compromising access to safe drinking water, while Israeli attacks on water reservoirs compound the situation.

Source: aljazeera

