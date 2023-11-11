Access Now: Internet shutdown in Gaza ‘weapon of war’

“Israel’s horrific attacks on two million people in the Gaza Strip is being exacerbated by the occupier’s control over information flows and internet access,” said Marwa Fatafta, Middle East and North Africa policy and advocacy manager at Access Now.

“Communications channels and access to information have been hijacked as weapons of war to suppress Palestinian voices, as well as coverage of war crimes and atrocities on the ground,” she added.

The organisation said that internet traffic across Gaza decreased by more than 80 percent throughout October 2023 due to direct attacks on civilian telecommunications infrastructure, restrictions on access to electricity and technical disruptions to telecommunications services.

