Access Now: Internet shutdown in Gaza ‘weapon of war’

0
Internet shutdown in Gaza

SHAFAQNA-The digital rights organisation has said that shutdowns affecting internet access in the Gaza Strip are providing “cover for human rights atrocities”.

“Israel’s horrific attacks on two million people in the Gaza Strip is being exacerbated by the occupier’s control over information flows and internet access,” said Marwa Fatafta, Middle East and North Africa policy and advocacy manager at Access Now.

“Communications channels and access to information have been hijacked as weapons of war to suppress Palestinian voices, as well as coverage of war crimes and atrocities on the ground,” she added.

The organisation said that internet traffic across Gaza decreased by more than 80 percent throughout October 2023 due to direct attacks on civilian telecommunications infrastructure, restrictions on access to electricity and technical disruptions to telecommunications services.

