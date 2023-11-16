Poll: Netanyahu’s popularity reached 26%

SHAFAQNA- Based on an opinion poll by Israeli daily Maariv, 59 percent of Israelis support a ceasefire in exchange for the release of all hostages held by Hamas.

According to Shafaqna, based on an opinion poll by Israeli daily Maariv, popularity of “Benjamin Netanyahu”, the current prime minister of Israel has decreased to 26 percent. In contrast, popularity of “Benny Gantz” has increased to 52 percent.

On the basis of this opinion poll, 33 percent of Israelis support withdrawal from Gaza after the war and giving it to international forces, while 22 percent emphasize security control of this region by Israel.

Based on an opinion poll by Israeli daily Maariv, 22 percent of Israelis support occupation of the Gaza Strip and settlement construction while just 8 percent support giving the control of this region to the Palestinian National Authority.

