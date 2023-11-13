Wafa: Despite international warnings, Israel bombed hospitals in Gaza

SHAFAQNA – The Palestinian News Agency announced: Despite repeated international warnings, the Israeli army bombed the construction of field hospitals in the medical complex of Al-Shifa in the Gaza Strip.

According to Shafaqna, Wafa News Agency reported: Some Palestinian citizens lost their lives and were injured due to the bombing of the construction of field hospitals in the medical complex of Al-Shifa in the Gaza Strip.

Wafa News Agency reporters announced: Israeli forces bombed the construction of field hospitals in this medical complex with missiles and artillery shells, targeting the rubble and resulting in the death and injury of dozens of citizens, including several children and women.

Earlier, Israeli forces had also bombed the entrance of the Al-Nasser Children’s Hospital in the western part of Gaza City, leading to the hospital being taken out of service.

The attack on the Asdiqaa al-mareed hospital in Gaza was another hospital that Israeli forces bombed.

