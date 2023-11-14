Head of Shabak warns about “intifada” in West Bank

SHAFAQNA– The head of Israel’s internal intelligence service, “Roren Bar” warned Benjamin Netanyahu about the explosion of the situation in the West Bank as a result of the government’s policies.

According to Shafaqna, the Israeli daily Maariv wrote: After Israel’s finance minister and leader of the Religious Zionist party, Bezalel Smutrich ordered the cease tax revenues to the Palestinian National Authority, Bar asked Netanyahu to accelerate the release of these revenues and transfer them immediately to the Palestinian National Authority.

According to the Israeli daily Maariv, Bar attracted attention of Netanyahu to the reality that there are ministers in the security cabinet who “are looking for an explosion of the situation in the West Bank”.

Israeli daily Maariv added: in one of the War Cabinet meetings, Bar explained to Netanyahu that Smutrich’s decision could lead to the occurrence of “intifada” in the West Bank, especially over the top of the war that Israel has launched in the Gaza Strip.

He pointed out: that after Netanyahu informed Bar that he would present his proposal to the security cabinet, Bar answered: “This council itself brings about problems and not the solution, since it includes individuals who are looking for arson in the region”.

Quoted from Bar, the Israeli daily Maariv has said that the situation in the West Bank may reach the stage of explosion at any moment, and if this happens, returning the affairs to the previous state will be so difficult”.

On the other hand, the Minister of Internal Security of Israel, “Itamar Ben Guer” and one of the members of the security cabinet, are not willing to talk about the attacks of settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank, especially after Biden warned Netanyahu about the danger of continuing these attacks.

The Israel Army Radio reported that when Israeli Defense Minister “Yoav Gallant” summoned police chiefs in the West Bank last Tuesday to inquire about their lack of action to confront settlers’ attacks, Ben Guer did not allow the police chiefs to meet Gallant unless he was present in this meeting.

Text of this news in Al-Araby Al-Jadeed

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com