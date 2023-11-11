UK: Hundreds of thousands rally in London call for Gaza ceasefire

SHAFAQNA-London police said about 300,000 people attended the pro-Palestine march, which wound its way from Hyde Park to the US embassy about 5km (3 miles) away.

Hundreds of thousands of people gathered in central London to march in solidarity with Palestine, chanting “Stop bombing Gaza” and “Ceasefire now”.

The “National March for Palestine” on Saturday is the latest in a series of rallies in the British capital to show support for the Palestinians since Israel launched an air and ground offensive on the Gaza Strip following Palestinian group Hamas’s attacks on southern Israel on October 7.

Source: aljazeera

