USA & India urge Taliban to respect human rights of all Afghans

Taliban to respect human rights of all Afghans

SHAFAQNA-The US and India, in a joint statement asked Taliban to uphold human rights, particularly those of women and girls in Afghanistan.

The US State Department in a joint statement of the Fifth Annual India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, said that the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar also emphasized unhindered access to deliver humanitarian assistance and recommitted to having consultations on Afghanistan.

“The Ministers urged the Taliban to respect the human rights of all Afghans, including women, children, and members of minority groups; and uphold freedom of travel. They also emphasized unhindered access to deliver humanitarian assistance and recommitted to having consultations on Afghanistan to help facilitate an inclusive and peaceful future for all Afghans,” the statement reads.

Source: tolonews

