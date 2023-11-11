Egypt: Israel’s ‘humanitarian corridors’ in Gaza a prelude to mass displacement

SHAFAQNA-Egypt fears that the “safe zones” or “humanitarian corridors” being implemented by Israel with US approval in north Gaza will serve as a prelude to the displacement of thousands of Palestinians from their land, an Egyptian official told.

The official, speaking under the condition of anonymity, also said that Egypt completely rejects the idea of transferring Palestinians from Gaza elsewhere, whether inside or outside the strip, as it considers any such displacement as tantamount to the eradication of the Palestinian cause.

Israel agreed to implement so-called “safe corridors” in Gaza on Thursday after talks with the Biden administration, whose National Security Council spokesperson, John Kirby, said would allow Palestinians in north Gaza to “safely” make their way to the south and would allow humanitarian aid to flow more freely.

Source: newarab

www.shafaqna.com