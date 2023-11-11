EU Foreign Policy Chief: Russia’s defeat in Ukraine conflict ‘not expected in near future’

SHAFAQNA-The European Union is currently dealing with many problems, including the Ukraine conflict where Russia’s defeat is “not expected in the near future,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Saturday.
“We are facing many problems. Europe is dealing with a double challenge. Firstly, it is Ukraine where Russia’s defeat is not expected in the near future,” Borrell said in his video address to the congress of the Party of European Socialists.
Despite this fact, the EU should keep supporting Kiev since assistance provided to it by the United States is “highly likely to decrease,” he added.
Source: sputnikglobe