Al-Azhar urges Arab leaders to intervene & stop aggression on Gaza

SHAFAQNA-Al-Azhar’s Sheikh has stressed the need for Arab leaders and officials to work to stop the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, amid an emergency meeting of the Arab League in Riyadh.

Arab leaders and officials should intervene quickly to stop the aggression and genocide of the Palestinian people, the Grand Imam of al-Azhar, Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb, stressed on Saturday.

Sheikh al-Tayeb urged officials and organizations to deliver urgent aid to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. He also stressed the need for a resolution that would stop the bloodshed of innocent people and put an end to inhumane cruelty.

“We extend our hands to you, stand behind you, and we all have hope and confidence that you [Arab officials] will mobilize all the strength, resources, wisdom, experience, and [jurisdictions] that God has awarded you to stop this aggression against our people in Palestine,” Al-Azhar’s Sheikh said.

Al-Azhar’s Sheikh emphasized that responding to the Israeli aggression is a religious and legal duty that all Arab officials should bear.

Source: almayadeen

