SHAFAQNA- London, the capital of England, was the scene of a mass demonstration in support of Palestine.

Hundreds of thousands of people came to the streets holding placards.

The protestors chanted the slogans “Palestine is free” and “There is no justice and peace” and condemned the “actions of the occupiers”.

Some news sites have announced the number of demonstrators to be around 500,000.

Source: Shafaqna Persian