UN: Several hospitals in Gaza ‘directly hit

SHAFAQNA-Several hospitals in Gaza City and northern Gaza have been “directly hit” as Israel intensifies attacks around hospitals, the UN says.

There are fears for hundreds of patients, including 37 premature babies in al-Shifa Hospital, as electricity fails in multiple hospitals.

Large marches calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza were held in cities around the world, including New York, London, Paris, Baghdad, Karachi, Berlin and Edinburgh. In Tel Aviv, Israelis gathered to call for the release of captives held by Hamas.

At least 11,078 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7. These figures may not be the latest as several hospitals lost contact on Saturday, delaying updates from the Gaza Ministry of Health, according to the UN.

In Israel, after a downward revision, the death toll now stands at more than 1,200.

WHO loses contact with besieged al-Shifa Hospital after Israeli strikes

The WHO says it has lost communication with its contacts inside al-Shifa, the largest hospital in Gaza.

The al-Shifa hospital is still under military siege as Israeli tanks and armoured vehicles have closed in to the health facility from all sides – from the north, east and southern parts, just about a couple of hundreds metres away. They are targeting the hospital repeatedly and attack drones are hovering at a low altitude over the area.

We heard the director of the hospital Muhammad Abu Salmiya talk about possible coordination with ambulances and the Red Cross to evacuate patients and the babies in incubators.

But it is impossible to move the babies anywhere since most hospitals in northern Gaza are under heavy targets, have lost electricity and are also low on supplies to treat patients properly. There is also no electricity to keep the incubators running.

So he [Salmiya] is talking about looking for a safe corridor to evacuate those babies.

100 bodies to be buried in mass grave inside Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said a mass grave inside the Al-Shifa Hospital will be dug on Saturday to bury 100 bodies lying in the hospital.

Talking to Al Jazeera Media Network early Saturday, Palestinian Health Ministry Director General Dr. Munir Al-Borsh said Israeli bombing around the hospital has not stopped for three nights.

“There is very violent bombing almost every minute, with the aim of paving the way for entering the (hospital’s) complex,” he said, adding that the Israeli bombing obstructed the entry or exit of ambulances to and from the hospital.

“We are trapped inside the Al-Shifa complex,” he said.

Source: aljazeera, aa

