Robotic surgery technique can revolutionize Pakistan’s health system?

The European Renaissance took place in the fifteenth and sixteenth centuries. The church’s grip on minds and thoughts was somewhat relaxed. In the 16th century, the Brussels physician Andre Vesalius discovered facts that had not been revealed to man before by dissecting dead people with his own hands and laid the foundation for scientific anatomy.

Surgery is not possible without understanding anatomy. The word surgery itself is a corruption of the Greek kirurgia, which means to work with the hands. Barbers or barbers used to do this work in the world. It is for this reason that the professional organization in London was called the Company of Barbers and Surgeons, which was registered in 1540. It took more than two hundred years for surgeons to distinguish themselves from barbers. The barber’s razor became the surgeon’s lancet. After the foundation of the Royal College of Surgeons, surgery was entrusted to those who, like doctors, had studied at a medical college.

In the last hundred years, along with the advancement of science and technology, there have been many revolutions in the profession of surgery. Modern anaesthesia, antiseptic principles and modern surgical tools and techniques played an undeniable role in the rise of surgery. Today, surgeons are among the highest paid people worldwide. How interesting that before the advent of modern science, surgery was not a profession but a craft.

Dr. Nauman Zafar is a Consultant Urologist and Robotic Surgeon at Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Center. After completing his urology (kidney and urinary tract surgery) training, Nauman underwent two years of additional training in robotic and small incision surgery. He was appointed to the main hospital in Derbyshire where he played a key role in promoting robotic surgery and gained a reputation within a short period of time. With the establishment of PKLI, he moved to Lahore. We contacted them to get information on robotic surgery.

Surgeons trained in robotic surgery operate with specially designed robots. The surgeon is in complete control of the robot throughout the process. The surgical instruments are held by the robot. The robotic hand does not have natural vibrations or tremors like a human hand and can be rotated through 360 degrees and even 720 degrees. While with the help of the camera installed in it, a picture is seen ten times bigger than the original and very clear. Therefore, the man himself completes the surgery with great precision, dexterity and perfection.

The benefits of robotic surgery are proven for patients, surgeons, and the health system. The benefit to the patient is that the operation can be performed with great accuracy and precision even in a part of the body where the instruments cannot be reached by the human hand. All this is done with the help of a small incision or slit and a camera. Therefore, the possibility of other complications including excessive bleeding during the surgery is less. A blood transfusion is rarely required. Post-operative pain is also less intense and faster. The patient is able to walk very quickly and is usually sent home the same day or the next day. Where after a few days of rest he is able to carry out his normal life routine.

In a country like Pakistan, where people earn their living by working hard, self-supporting, having a robot is a very cost-effective and long-lasting option. As Pakistan’s population continues to grow, the number of hospitals and beds in both the government and non-government systems is decreasing. Therefore, by performing surgery with a robot, you can quickly discharge the patient and allocate the vacated bed to another patient.

An important but commonly neglected aspect is that our lack of medical facilities and modern equipment adversely affects the training of our doctors who want to do post-graduation. They are forced to migrate to western countries. After completing the training there, many avenues and doors to return are closed. The most intelligent people from here are victims of this brain drain. If we equip our health system with modern facilities, the entire society will benefit from its far-reaching benefits.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com

Note: Shafaqna do not endorse the views expressed in the article