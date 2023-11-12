Nature: Why is air pollution in Delhi so bad now?

According to Nature, since November 3, the air quality index (AQI) – a measure of eight pollutants, including fine dust, ozone and sulfur dioxide – in Delhi has remained above 99. All indicators numbers exceeding 150 are classified as unhealthy. On November 6, the AQI exceeded 500, the high end of the scale.

Daily concentrations of fine particles less than 2.5 micrometers in diameter (PM2.5) – which can enter the bloodstream and cause harm to health – remained above 200 micrograms per cubic meter in the period from 3 to November 9. World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines recommend that concentrations should remain below a 24-hour average of 15 micrograms per cubic meter.

But while Delhi’s air is currently in the spotlight, scientists say this spike is actually typical for this time of year. The post-monsoon season, which lasts from October to December, annually brings a bombshell of pollution to Delhi, a megacity of more than 30 million people. Other Indian cities also face poor air quality at this time of the year.

Source: Nature

