Survey: 72% of Americans are unwilling to serve in defence forces in event of a major war

SHAFAQNA-More number of Americans are unwilling to serve in the defence forces in the event of a major war, reflecting waning public confidence in the country’s armed forces.

The revelation was made after a recent survey conducted by the research institute Echelon Insights said that a significant majority of American adults, approximately 72 %, would not be willing to volunteer for military service in the event of a major war.

The polling that included 1,029 likely voters during the period corresponding between October 23-26, revealed that only 21 per cent American youngsters were willing to serve in the Army while the remaining were uncertain.

Source: wionews

