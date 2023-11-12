English
New arab: UAE plans to maintain ties with Israel despite international outcry over war in Gaza

UAE plans to maintain ties with Israel

SHAFAQNA-The United Arab Emirates plans to maintain diplomatic ties with Israel despite international outcry over the mounting toll of the war in Gaza , according to four sources familiar with UAE government policy.

Abu Dhabi became the most prominent Arab nation to establish diplomatic ties with Israel in 30 years under the US-brokered Abraham Accords in 2020.

That paved the way for other Arab states to forge their own ties with Israel by breaking a taboo on normalising relations without the creation of a Palestinian state.

The mounting death toll from Israel’s invasion of the Gaza Strip has stirred outrage in Arab capitals.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan spoke last month with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

UAE officials have publicly condemned Israel’s actions and repeatedly called for an end to the violence.

