English
International Shia News Agency
FeaturedMiddle EastOther News

Religious Affairs Organization of Türkiye imposed sanctions on brands supporting Israel

0

SHAFAQNA_ The Religious Affairs Organization of Türkiye announced: “This institution has decided not to deal with the products of commercial brands’ complicit in the suppression of Israel in its affiliated entities.

According to Shafaqna, Anatoli reported: “Ali Arbash stated in a statement published on social networks: In agreement with the decision we have taken as the head of religious affairs in Türkiye , we will never engage in trade with products and commercial brands complicit in the suppression of Israel.

He added, “I believe that continued, firm sanctions play a crucial role in confronting oppression and tyrants. I urge all brothers and sisters to support this social sensitivity.”

Find the full article on Anatoli news.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Xinhua: Türkiye seals contract to export natural gas to Romania

asadian

Türkiye condemns attacks against the Quran in Netherlands

asadian

Türkiye-China close to a deal on nuclear power plant

asadian

UN: Nearly 30% of earthquake-affected households in Türkiye reported no access to education

asadian

Türkiye hosts 26.8 million tourists in 7 months

asadian

[Photos] Istanbul: Conference of ‘Islamic Unity in love of Imam Hussain (AS)’

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.