Religious Affairs Organization of Türkiye imposed sanctions on brands supporting Israel

SHAFAQNA_ The Religious Affairs Organization of Türkiye announced: “This institution has decided not to deal with the products of commercial brands’ complicit in the suppression of Israel in its affiliated entities.

According to Shafaqna, Anatoli reported: “Ali Arbash stated in a statement published on social networks: In agreement with the decision we have taken as the head of religious affairs in Türkiye , we will never engage in trade with products and commercial brands complicit in the suppression of Israel.

He added, “I believe that continued, firm sanctions play a crucial role in confronting oppression and tyrants. I urge all brothers and sisters to support this social sensitivity.”

Find the full article on Anatoli news.

