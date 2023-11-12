Report : Due to climate change, Earth just experienced its hottest year ever

According to Nature, researchers have previously assessed the impact of climate change on certain extreme weather events, a process known as climate attribution. Scientists have now calculated the impact of anthropogenic climate change on daily air temperatures in 175 countries and 920 cities from November 2022 to early October 2023.



“These impacts will only increase as long as we continue to burn coal, oil and natural gas,” says Andrew Pershing, vice president of science at Climate Central.

They found that the average global temperature over the past 12 months was 1.32°C higher than the pre-industrial base period of 1850 to 1900, breaking the previous record of 1.29°C set from October 2015 to September 2016 was erected . The report comes as the European Union’s Copernicus climate service predicted that 2023 will be the hottest calendar year on record, with average temperatures through October 1.43C above the pre-industrial average.

Source: Nature

