English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 2Other News

Report : Due to climate change, Earth just experienced its hottest year ever

0

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- The last 12 months have been the hottest on record. According to a report from the nonprofit organization Climate Central , about 7.3 billion people worldwide have been exposed to temperatures strongly influenced by global warming for at least 10 days, with a quarter of people experiencing dangerous extreme heat in the past 12 months.

According to Nature, researchers have previously assessed the impact of climate change on certain extreme weather events, a process known as climate attribution. Scientists have now calculated the impact of anthropogenic climate change on daily air temperatures in 175 countries and 920 cities from November 2022 to early October 2023.

“These impacts will only increase as long as we continue to burn coal, oil and natural gas,” says Andrew Pershing, vice president of science at Climate Central.

They found that the average global temperature over the past 12 months was 1.32°C higher than the pre-industrial base period of 1850 to 1900, breaking the previous record of 1.29°C set from October 2015 to September 2016 was erected . The report comes as the European Union’s Copernicus climate service predicted that 2023 will be the hottest calendar year on record, with average temperatures through October 1.43C above the pre-industrial average.

Source: Nature

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

World Economic Forum: 3 Impacts of the climate crisis on jobs and workers

asadian

Report: Accelerating Decarbonization-Energy Transition in Middle East-North Africa

asadian

[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: Main Contributors to Climate change and their responsibilities

asadian

Climate change threatens Arab countries with natural disasters

asadian

Pope calls for broader perspective to tackle climate change

asadian

UN: Horn of Africa countries call for action to combat climate change and reshape the global system

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.