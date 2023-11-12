English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Health ministry: No way to evacuate babies from al-Shifa Hospital

0
evacuate babies from al-Shifa Hospital

SHAFAQNA-Israel’s chief military spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, has said the Israeli military would help evacuate babies from the hospital, at the request of the staff at al-Shifa Hospital.

Asked about the evacuations, Health Ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qudra told Reuters: “We have not been informed about any mechanism to get the babies out to a safer hospital. So far we are praying for their safety and not to lose more of them.”

He said there were 45 babies in total.

Al-Shifa staff told Reuters there had been continuous bombardment for more than 24 hours. Most hospital staff and people sheltering there had left, but 500 patients remained.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Newarab: UAE plans to maintain ties with Israel despite international outcry over Gaza war

asadian

Gaza hospital in ‘catastrophic’ situation, turned into ‘war zone’

asadian

Al-Azhar urges Arab leaders to intervene & stop aggression on Gaza

asadian

Access Now: Internet shutdown in Gaza ‘weapon of war’

asadian

Egypt: Israeli ‘humanitarian corridors’ in Gaza is for mass displacement

asadian

UK: Hundreds of thousands of protestors in London call for Gaza ceasefire

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.