Health ministry: No way to evacuate babies from al-Shifa Hospital

SHAFAQNA-Israel’s chief military spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, has said the Israeli military would help evacuate babies from the hospital, at the request of the staff at al-Shifa Hospital.

Asked about the evacuations, Health Ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qudra told Reuters: “We have not been informed about any mechanism to get the babies out to a safer hospital. So far we are praying for their safety and not to lose more of them.”

He said there were 45 babies in total.

Al-Shifa staff told Reuters there had been continuous bombardment for more than 24 hours. Most hospital staff and people sheltering there had left, but 500 patients remained.

Source: aljazeera

