Poll: Fear rises among Palestinians in West Bank over Israeli settler violence

SHAFAQNA-A poll by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research has found that concerns of the Palestinian population include fear of Israeli settler attacks on their homes and property as well as the fear of displacement or forced relocation to other areas.

The majority of residents say that the Israeli army supports settlers in waging attacks.

Palestinians see the formation of armed groups, in areas experiencing threats, as the most effective and realistic response to protect communities from settler terrorism.

There is growing concern that settlers are taking advantage of two war developments: the focus on Gaza and the movement restrictions by the Israeli army in the West Bank. Residents fear that these developments create an environment in which the settlers can carry out terrorist attacks against the residents of the vulnerable areas with full impunity.