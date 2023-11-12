English
Qatar & Egypt demand guarantees for return of civilians to northern Gaza as condition for any deal

SHAFAQNA-Qatar and Egypt are demanding guarantees for the return of displaced civilians to northern Gaza as a condition for any deal they helped to mediate, Egyptian sources told Reuters news agency.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone with Qatar Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani to discuss efforts to evacuate critically wounded people from Gaza, increase humanitarian aid into the territory, and ensure hostages are released.

Talks on Friday between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed intensified efforts to achieve a ceasefire, a statement from el-Sisi’s office said.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

