Ongoing appeal of Middle East’s Islamic finance institutions in markets of Asia-Pacific

SHAFAQNA-The Banker’s ranking for the Top Islamic Financial Institutions 2023 shows that the strong dollar has dampened the growth of Islamic banking services in Asia-Pacific, while Islamic finance institutions in Middle East continues to see large expansion.

While both Islamic and conventional lenders around the world experienced a post-Covid-19 boost in 2021, their trajectories in 2022 bifurcated significantly. While the global banking sector as a whole saw a contraction in total assets and profits, the lenders represented in The Banker’s Top Islamic Financial Institutions 2023 experienced a double-digit increase in sharia-compliant assets, with profitability also on the rise.

The disparity between Islamic and conventional asset growth is largely accounted for by the strength of the US dollar versus local currencies throughout much of the world in 2022; this was a problem avoided by banks in Islamic finance’s Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) heartland, where states’ currency pegs to the greenback kept growth high in dollar terms.

Yet while Islamic banking’s growth outside the GCC is more muted, it remains higher than that of conventional finance, indicating the ongoing appeal of sharia finance in the rapidly growing markets of Asia-Pacific.

Total sharia-compliant assets worldwide (excluding Iran) grew by 12.8% to $1.6tn in 2022, with 57% held by standalone Islamic finance institutions, according to data from The Banker Database.

While S&P Global Ratings forecasts that double-digit growth will continue for the next two years, the agency believes that further geographic spread of Islamic finance beyond its core markets of the GCC and Asia-Pacific will remain constrained by structural weaknesses in the sector.

Healthy profitability

Profitability is on the rise in the sector as well, with two-thirds of the institutions in the main ranking registering a rise in pre-tax profit for the year, with currency depreciation responsible for a significant number of annual losses posted. Some 89 lenders meanwhile reported profits of $100m or more.

The GCC has for many years been the heartland of the Islamic finance sector in terms of sheer size, with the weakness of currencies in Asian markets exacerbating the split between the six-nation bloc and elsewhere in 2022. Sharia-compliant assets grew by 14% during the year to $1.2tn, representing three quarters of the sector’s total assets worldwide.

Saudi’s Islamic finance institutions stay strong

Saudi Arabia’s status as the world’s dominant Islamic banking market — both in the Middle East and worldwide — remains intact in this year’s ranking. The country’s banks manage 40% of the world’s sharia-compliant banking assets, with nine lenders in this year’s top 20.

The country’s banking sector was one of the primary beneficiaries of an unexpected oil windfall in 2022, as prices surged following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, making it the fastest-growing economy in the G20 for the year.

The boom in the country’s mortgages — which have grown from next to nothing in 2016 to around a quarter of banks’ loan books — has started to cool, but increased government spending on megaprojects such as futuristic city Neom and the Red Sea Project megatourism plan is set to sustain lenders (both conventional and Islamic) for some time to come.

While seven of the nine Saudi banks in this year’s top 20 recorded sharia-compliant asset growth of more than 10% in 2022, the country’s Islamic banking sector is very much dominated by Al Rajhi Bank and Saudi National Bank, the only two banks in the world with sharia-compliant assets of more than $150bn.

Al Rajhi Bank comfortably remains the world’s largest Islamic bank in this year’s ranking. In addition to being Saudi Arabia’s largest provider of personal mortgages, auto and personal loans, it has also seen improvements in its corporate loans business.

Kuwait recorded largest growth in assets in this year’s ranking

Despite Al Rajhi’s stellar performance, it is Kuwait Finance House — one of the region’s oldest Islamic lenders — which recorded the largest growth in sharia-compliant assets of any major lender in this year’s ranking. The completion of the bank’s long-gestating acquisition of Bahrain’s Ahli United Bank, one of the largest cross-border banking mergers in recent memory, saw the Kuwaiti lender’s asset base increase by 64% to $119bn, enabling it to leapfrog Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) to become the world’s third largest Islamic bank.

DIB remains the largest Islamic lender in the UAE, the region’s second largest Islamic banking market and the third largest in the world behind Saudi Arabia and Malaysia, with its sharia-compliant asset base growing by 3.3% during the year. While Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank recorded the UAE’s largest year-on-year asset growth of 23.1%, helping it climb into the overall top 10, DIB tops this year’s performance ranking, thanks to table-topping scores for operational efficiency, soundness and leverage.

Qatari lenders saw their sharia-compliant asset bases drop by 4% in 2022, following the repayment of government debt. The impact was greatest on fourth-largest lender Qatar International Islamic Bank, which saw its asset base shrink by 8.7% during the year. Qatar Islamic Bank and Masraf Al Rayan, the country’s largest Islamic lenders, saw their sharia-compliant asset bases decrease by 5.1% and 3.7%, respectively.

Islamic banks in Asia-Pacific experienced muted growth

Islamic banks in Asia-Pacific, the sector’s second largest market after the Middle East, experienced muted growth in 2022 due to currency depreciations, with the region’s sharia-compliant asset base growing by just 2.7% for the year.

The impact was particularly felt in Bangladesh — the region’s second largest Islamic banking market after Malaysia — and the rapid growth market of Pakistan, each of which saw their currencies weaken by around 20% against the dollar last year.

Malaysian banks saw a slight pick-up in asset growth in 2022 compared with the previous year. Assets rose by 5% during the year in dollar terms, with the ringgit performing better than the currencies in other major Islamic banking markets.

Maybank Islamic, the sharia-compliant wing of the country’s largest bank, remains the largest Islamic player outside the Middle East, and is the fifth largest bank in the overall ranking. After posting a slight decline in its sharia-compliant asset base the previous year, 2022 saw an improvement in its fortunes, with a rise of 4.8%.

Banks in Bangladesh, the second largest Islamic banking in Asia, saw their asset bases drop by 3.6% overall. Of the 33 Bangladeshi lenders listed in this year’s main ranking, just seven saw an increase in their assets bases for 2022, led by 150th placed The City Bank, which posted a 38.5% rise in sharia-compliant assets for the year. Islami Bank Bangladesh (IBBL) and First Security Islami Bank, the country’s largest Islamic lenders, registered dips of 2.6% and 1.9%, respectively.

As befitting the country with the world’s largest Islamic population, Indonesia contributes 35 banks to the main Islamic banks ranking for 2023, more than any other country. Sharia-compliant assets in the country slipped by 0.6% during 2022, once again due to the weakness of the Indonesian rupiah against the dollar during the period.

With 22 of the overall 35 registering an increase in assets, despite the weakness of the rupiah, underlining the growing demand for sharia-compliant banking services in the country.

Pakistan’s Islamic finance sector continues to thrive even with the country’s economic challenges. Despite the poor performance of the Pakistani rupee, sharia-compliant banking assets decreased by just 0.3% during 2022. While the government’s target of making the entire banking sector sharia-compliant by 2027 is unlikely to be met, demand for Islamic banking services is growing healthily in the country, although just five lenders posted a rise in assets.

