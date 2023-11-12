Palestinian Authority: We do not allow Israel to separate Gaza Strip from western coast

SHAFAQNA- Nabil Abu Rudeineh,” the spokesperson for the Palestinian National Authority, stated that Gaza Strip is an inseparable part of Palestinian territories, adding, “Israel’s attempts to separate Gaza from the western coast will fail. Regardless of constant pressures and threats, permission for such actions will not be granted, and the reinforcement of occupation in the western coast, Gaza, and East Jerusalem will not bring security to anyone.

According to Shafaqna, quoting from RT, Abu Rudeineh emphasized, “Israel must stop its aggressions against the people of Palestine in Gaza Strip and the western coast, and the United States government should take immediate action to halt Israel’s genocidal war in the Gaza Strip.

He emphasized, “Security and stability in the region and the world will only be achieved by ending Israel’s occupation and establishing an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, including the western coast, East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip.

Abu Rudeineh stated, “Ending the occupation leads to security and stability. As long as the occupation of the western coast, Gaza, and East Jerusalem continues, any international effort will be futile. Ending the occupation is the only solution to establish stability and prevent the escalation of tensions throughout the region.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com