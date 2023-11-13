Reforms in Pakistan’s educational institutions

SHAFAQNA PAKISTAN | by Akbar Kabir- There are many problems in Pakistan’s educational institutions, there is a need for many corrective measures for the training of teachers. The environment of our educational institutions is not what it was many decades ago, now there is politics in schools, colleges and universities, each other’s legs are pulled and students are also included in it due to which the educational institutions are now only They are not working for studies, but there are many other types of summers going on.

The use of phone among students has become so much that they waste many hours of their time using the phone instead of studying. The United Nations has called for a ban on smartphones in schools around the world to improve children’s learning and protect them from online bullying. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) A report released by Spending too much time on mobile phones also has negative effects on children’s emotional stability. The report calls for a ban on carrying smartphones in schools.

In order to convey the message that digital technology is no more than an aid to human learning. UNESCO has warned against the effects of digital technology, stressing that its positive effects in terms of learning and economic efficiency are greatly exaggerated. is done, while not every change can be called progress, not everything new is always better. According to the global organization, there are many opportunities hidden in the digital revolution, but at the same time its risks are being discussed. Similar attention needs to be focused on the education sector.

According to a UNESCO report, technology should be used to improve the learning experience and improve students and teachers, but the focus needs to be on learners first. Online communication cannot be a substitute for human relationships. Countries around the world need to ensure that digital technology is useful in the education sector and avoid its disadvantages. Citing international data, the report said that many smartphones, tablets or laptops are used in schools and homes. Overuse tends to distract students, which affects their ability to learn.

Regarding the analysis of 200 educational systems around the world, UNESCO has said that one out of every 6 countries has banned smartphones in schools. You will be surprised that the first matriculation exam was held in the Indian subcontinent in 1858 and the British government Determined that subcontinentals are half of our intelligence so we have “passing marks” of 65 so for subcontinentals should be 32 decimal 5. Two years later, in 1860, the passing marks were increased to 33 for the convenience of teachers and we are still busy finding the intelligence of our children with the same 33 marks.

Take the example of Japan, children are taught only one subject till the third grade and that is “ethics” and “manners”. Hazrat Ali AS said, “He who does not have literature does not have religion”. However, the responsibility of following the orders of Hazrat Ali AS is currently being taken by the Japanese people. A friend of ours went to Japan and upon arriving at the airport, he introduced himself as a teacher and then thought he might be the Prime Minister of Japan. This is the secret of the progress and rise and fall of nations.

In order to reform the educational institutions, we have to pay attention to the teachers and solve their problems on a priority basis. There is an urgent need for the reconstruction of the educational institutions. If we have to reform the educational institutions in the true sense, then we all have to Before we have to reform ourselves, then a complete society will be formed.

