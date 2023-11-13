English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Other NewsOther Religions

Pope calls for humanitarian aid for suffering people of Sudan

0

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis makes a heartfelt appeal to leaders in Sudan to facilitate access to humanitarian aid for the suffering people.

Speaking at the conclusion of Sunday’s (12 Nov. 2023) Angelus, the Pope decried the many victims, including millions of internally displaced persons and refugees in neighbouring countries.

“I am close to the sufferings of those dear populations of Sudan, and I address a heartfelt appeal to local leaders to facilitate access to humanitarian aid and, with the contribution of the international community, to work in search of peaceful solutions. Let us not forget these brothers and sisters of ours who are in distress!”

The UN’s refugee agency, UNHCR, reports that the civil war in Sudan has driven close to six million people from their homes since the fighting started in April 2023.

Source: Vatican News

Related posts

Pope Skipped Delivering Speech to European Rabbis

asadian

Iran’s President tells Pope all Abrahmic religions approve of supporting Palestine

asadian

Pope appeals for ceasefire in Holy Land

asadian

UN’s report: Women more vulnerable in conflicts

asadian

Turkish President-Pope Francis discuss Israel-Palestine conflict over the phone

asadian

Pope Francis calls for humanitarian aid in Gaza

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.