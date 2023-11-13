Pope calls for humanitarian aid for suffering people of Sudan

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis makes a heartfelt appeal to leaders in Sudan to facilitate access to humanitarian aid for the suffering people.

Speaking at the conclusion of Sunday’s (12 Nov. 2023) Angelus, the Pope decried the many victims, including millions of internally displaced persons and refugees in neighbouring countries.

“I am close to the sufferings of those dear populations of Sudan, and I address a heartfelt appeal to local leaders to facilitate access to humanitarian aid and, with the contribution of the international community, to work in search of peaceful solutions. Let us not forget these brothers and sisters of ours who are in distress!”

The UN’s refugee agency, UNHCR, reports that the civil war in Sudan has driven close to six million people from their homes since the fighting started in April 2023.