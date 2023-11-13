Israel approves closure of Al-Mayadeen channel

SHAFAQNA- The Israeli war cabinet approved regulations to close foreign broadcasters, which include the Al-Mayadeen office in occupied Palestine.

The decision comes after Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi pushed for the Lebanese Al-Mayadeen Network and other foreign broadcasters in “Israel” to be closed.

This comes after Israeli media reported on Sunday that the Israeli war cabinet will discuss the cessation of the Al-Mayadeen Network in the occupied territories.

Al-Mayadeen’s correspondent reported that the first leaks from the cabinet meeting were regarding the ban of the Al-Mayadeen network in occupied Palestine.

Our correspondent revealed that leaks speak of raids on Al-Mayadeen’s offices, the appropriation of equipment, and the detainment of reporters for interrogation.

Moreover, a few days ago, Israeli media reported that all the occupation’s security agencies, including the Mossad, the Shin Bet, the Israeli Army, and others, “made a recommendation to stop broadcasting Al-Mayadeen” inside the occupied territories.

Meanwhile, Director of Al-Mayadeen’s office in occupied Palestine, Nasser Al-Laham, stressed that Al-Mayadeen “will continue to broadcast the events, whatever the cabinet’s decision is.”

Source: almayadeen

