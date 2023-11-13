Gaza Siege: Premature Babies Death Toll Rises at Al-Shifa Hospital

SHAFAQNA-Six premature babies and nine patients have died since electrical shortages began affecting al-Shifa Hospital several days ago, Gaza’s health ministry says.

WHO’s Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned of a “dire and perilous” situation in Gaza’s hospitals, saying more patients, including premature babies, are “tragically” dying.

Gaza’s two largest hospitals, Al-Shifa and al-Quds, have both closed. Israeli snipers continue to fire at anyone near Al-Shifa Hospital, trapping thousands inside. More than 11,100 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7., although the number has not been updated since contact was lost with key hospitals on Friday.

Source: Al Jazeera

