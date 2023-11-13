English
International Shia News Agency
Israeli bombing of UN’s Development Program headquarters in Gaza led to high number of dead & wounded

SHAFAQNA The United Nations Development Program announced: “A high number of Palestinian civilians who appealed to the headquarters of this organization due to the war between Israel and Hamas were killed and injured as a result of the bombing that targeted this headquarters”.

According to Shafaqna, Asharq Al-Awsat wrote: “This international organization announced in a statement: Through this bombing, a large number of people were killed and injured”.

The United Nations Development Program added: “Continuous tragedy of killing and wounding civilians involved in this conflict is unacceptable and must be stopped. Civilians, civilian infrastructure, United Nations facilities, and international humanitarian law must be respected”.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com

