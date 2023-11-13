Findings: A secure bond with both parents, not just mothers, contributes to children’s psychological development

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Child psychologists in the 20th century focused almost exclusively on the mother-infant bond. Research into children’s attachment relationships, the emotional bonds that children form with their caregivers, and how this influences child development, focuses on mothers. Academic psychology’s emphasis on the mother-child relationship can be attributed, at least in part, to social norms regarding the appropriate roles of mothers and fathers. Fathers are seen as the breadwinners, while mothers are thought to be more involved in the day-to-day care of their children.

According to PsyPost, these results support the important finding that mothers and fathers are equally important in raising children and preparing them for optimal developmental pathways. In other words, what matters is the number of secure attachment relationships a child develops within the family network, not the specific gender of the adult with whom secure relationships are established.

An African proverb says: It takes a village to raise a child. These findings highlight the urgent need to adapt policies and early intervention efforts to support parenting couples and perhaps other stable caregiving settings, not just mothers. Source: PsyPost www.shafaqna.com