Research: Any activity is better for the heart than sitting, even sleeping

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- The research, supported by the British Heart Foundation (BHF) and published in the European Journal, is the first to examine how different forms of movement over a 24-hour period are associated with heart health.
According to Science Daily, Cardiovascular diseases, including all diseases of the heart and circulatory system, are the most common cause of death worldwide. Since 1997, the number of people with cardiovascular disease has doubled worldwide and is expected to continue to increase.
In this study, researchers identified a hierarchy of behaviors that make up a typical 24-hour day. Time spent in moderate to vigorous activity has the greatest benefits for heart health, followed by light activity, standing, and sleeping, compared to negative effects of sedentary behavior.
The research team modeled what would happen if a person changed a behavior by varying degrees every day for a week, and estimated the impact on heart health in each scenario. Replacing sedentary behavior with just five minutes of moderate to vigorous activity had a noticeable impact on heart health.
Dr. Jo Blodgett, lead author of the study from UCL Surgery & Interventional Science and the Institute of Sport, Exercise & Health, said: Health and exercise intensity are important. The most beneficial change we observed was replacing sitting with moderate to vigorous activity (running, brisk walks, climbing stairs, etc.). Basically, any activity that increases your heart rate and causes you to breathe faster, even for a minute or two.
The researchers noted that while spending time being active is the quickest way to improve heart health, there are ways it can benefit people of all abilities – the lower the intensity of the activity, the longer it lasts However, until you see tangible benefits. For example, using a standing desk for several hours a day instead of a sitting desk is a change that takes a relatively long time, but is also quite easy to integrate into everyday work because it does not require any time investment.
Source: Science Daily