Research: Any activity is better for the heart than sitting, even sleeping

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- The research, supported by the British Heart Foundation (BHF) and published in the European Journal, is the first to examine how different forms of movement over a 24-hour period are associated with heart health.

According to Science Daily, Cardiovascular diseases, including all diseases of the heart and circulatory system, are the most common cause of death worldwide. Since 1997, the number of people with cardiovascular disease has doubled worldwide and is expected to continue to increase.