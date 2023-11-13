English
Israeli army deletes post saying ‘ambulances & hospitals are legitimate targets’

SHAFAQNA-In a tweet that was later deleted, the Israeli army has claimed that ambulances and hospitals were used by Hamas for its fighters and its military operations.

“This is against international law and turns them into legitimate military targets,” the army wrote.

Commenting on this, Dian Buttu, lawyer and former legal advisor for the Palestine Liberation Organisation, said that Israel has in the past made similar allegations but never proved them.

“We all know that It is illegal to hit hospitals and ambulances and to deny care to the sick and wounded, but Israel persists, because it can,” Buttu said.

“But what we know is that Palestinian doctors, international doctors from international organisations, have come out saying that this has not been used for any military purposes, and therefore it is illegal.

“The onus is Israel to prove that it is illegal, but even if it tries to do that we have to bare in mind that what Israel is trying to do it committing genocide against Palestinians and it has to be stopped now,” she added.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

