UK PM sacks interior minister after pro-Palestine march comments

SHAFAQNA-UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has sacked Home Secretary Suella Braverman, following comments she made last week about the police’s handling of a pro-Palestinian march.

Braverman had last week defied Sunak by publishing an article attacking the police’s handling of the marches, which have been calling for an end to Israel’s bombardment of Gaza that has so far killed more than 11,000 people.

Critics said her stance helped inflame tensions and encourage far-right protesters to take to the streets of London, putting Sunak under pressure to take action.

Calls for Braverman to step down had been growing louder for weeks, with criticism mostly aimed at her response to the protests that have been taking place across the UK since Israel launched its brutal assault on Gaza on 7 October.

