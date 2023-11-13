Amnesty International: EU leaders must call for ceasefire now to protect civilians in Gaza

SHAFAQNA-Amnesty International is urging the EU Foreign Ministers meeting to call for an immediate ceasefire by all parties to the conflict in Gaza.

“The expanding humanitarian and human rights catastrophe unfolding in Gaza urgently needs to end,” Amnesty International said in a statement ahead of the European Union Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussel.

“While the EU has largely failed to reach a consensus position that is in line with international law or to outright call for a ceasefire, some member states, including Ireland, Belgium and Spain have called for a ceasefire, criticized human rights violations by Israel,” Eve Geddie, director of Amnesty said in the statement.

