WFP seeks $400 million for food in Afghanistan before winter arrives

food in Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA- The World Food Program (WFP) in Afghanistan said $400 million is needed for food before winter arrives.

“Winter is just weeks away in Afghanistan, which will cut off entire communities behind mounds of snow and ice. $400M is what it takes to preposition food and reach the most vulnerable people in the country before it is too late,” WFP in Afghanistan said on X.

Afghanistan remains one of the largest humanitarian crises in the world, with over 29 million people in need of humanitarian assistance this year. Over 90% of the population lives below the poverty line and around 17 million people are experiencing acute food insecurity.

The Herat earthquakes and the deportation of refugees from Pakistan have exacerbated the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

Source: ariananews

www.shafaqna.com

