United Arab Emirates to host Global Media Congress

SHAFAQNA-The United Arab Emirates capital Abu Dhabi will host the Global Media Congress from Nov. 14-16.

The congress, jointly organized by Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company and Emirates News Agency (WAM), will bring together journalists, media leaders and experts from around the world for its second edition this year, according to the congress’s official website.

At the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, the congress will explore various topics including digital technologies and artificial intelligence under the theme “Shaping the Future of the Media Sector.”

The congress will focus on four main themes: “Sustainability,” “Innovation and Emerging Technologies in the Media Sector,” “Sports Media” and “The Future of Youth, Education, and Media.”

Source: aa

