Sharafat Zaman Amarkhil, Spokesman for the Ministry of Public Health, said that since the beginning of the year, more than one million children have been suffering from this disease and have visited health centers. “The number of infected people that we have is almost 1.3 million, but unfortunately the number of deaths is more than the past year,” said the spokesman.

Cold weather, food insecurity, air pollution and poverty are considered to be the factors that cause people to get this disease. November 12th is celebrated every year as World Pneumonia Day. According to the statistics of the World Health Organization, this disease accounts for 14% of all deaths among children under 5 years of age.