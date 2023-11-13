UNRWA: Only 3% of required humanitarian aid entered Gaza Strip

SHAFAQNA- Only 3% of required humanitarian aid reached Gaza, a top UNRWA’s official said. “The humanitarian aid income is equivalent to only 3% of the needs of the population of the Gaza Strip,” UNRWA’s Media Advisor in Gaza, Adnan Abu Hasna, told Al Araby.

So far, a total of 756 trucks have managed to enter Gaza through the Rafah border crossing, bringing in vital supplies such as food, water, and health essentials, but no fuel. However, this number is significantly lower than the pre-siege period, where an average of more than 400 trucks were entering Gaza daily.

According to aid officials, the current situation demands at least 100 truckloads of aid per day to address the escalating humanitarian needs, and a minimum of 150 trucks daily to provide what they describe as “survival humanitarian assistance.”

Additionally, Israeli occupation forces have attacked convoys of aid. Last week, a number of Red Cross trucks carrying aid to hospitals in Gaza were attacked en route.

Source: Doha News