Report: Anti-Muslim bigotry pervades USA’s discourse on Palestine

SHAFAQNA- A new report released by Rutgers University shows how anti-Muslim bigotry pervades USA’s discourse on Palestine. An incisive new report released by researchers affiliated with Rutgers University lays out in detail the many ways in which the USA’s political establishment has instrumentalized anti-Muslim bigotry and disingenuously redefined the idea of “antisemitism” in order to defuse criticisms of the Israeli government and justify dehumanizing policies toward Palestinians.

Titled “Presumptively Anti-Semitic: Islamophobic Tropes in the Palestine-Israel Discourse,” the 68-page report offers a thorough examination of how the domestic foreign policy establishment and the associated Israel lobby employ Islamophobia as a tool of ideological legitimation. Though the report’s origins predate the immediate crisis, its critique is a valuable intervention in the current political moment.

Source: truthout.org

www.shafaqna.com