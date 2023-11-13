English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Other NewsUS

Report: Anti-Muslim bigotry pervades USA’s discourse on Palestine

0
Anti-Muslim bigotry

SHAFAQNA- A new report released by Rutgers University shows how anti-Muslim bigotry pervades USA’s discourse on Palestine. An incisive new report released by researchers affiliated with Rutgers University lays out in detail the many ways in which the USA’s political establishment has instrumentalized anti-Muslim bigotry and disingenuously redefined the idea of “antisemitism” in order to defuse criticisms of the Israeli government and justify dehumanizing policies toward Palestinians.

Titled “Presumptively Anti-Semitic: Islamophobic Tropes in the Palestine-Israel Discourse,” the 68-page report offers a thorough examination of how the domestic foreign policy establishment and the associated Israel lobby employ Islamophobia as a tool of ideological legitimation. Though the report’s origins predate the immediate crisis, its critique is a valuable intervention in the current political moment.

Source:  truthout.org

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UNRWA: Only 3% of required humanitarian aid entered Gaza Strip

asadian

Israeli army deletes post saying ‘ambulances & hospitals are legitimate targets’

asadian

Amnesty International: EU leaders must call for ceasefire now to protect civilians in Gaza

asadian

14 overnight Israeli raids in occupied West Bank

asadian

UK PM sacks interior minister after pro-Palestine march comments

asadian

Gaza Siege: Premature Babies Death Toll Rises at Al-Shifa Hospital

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.